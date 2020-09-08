Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Britain's Laura Muir won her fourth straight European event as she set a season's best over 800m at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet.

The Scot, 27, hit the front early and held off the field in 1:58:84, almost two seconds clear of Sofia Ennaoui.

It follows two successive sub-four minute runs over 1500m for Muir.

Jake Wightman set a personal best of 1:44:18 to clinch the men's 800m, after finishing second at the British Championships on Saturday.

Laura Weightman and Jemma Reekie finished second and third in the 1500m.

The British pair came in behind Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, who comfortably finished first in 3:59:05 in the Czech Republic.

Holly Bradshaw backed up her British title win on Saturday with victory in the pole vault with a winning jump of 4.60m.

World 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm failed in his bid to break the world record.

The Norwegian won the event, but finished in a time of 47.62, more than half a second down on Kevin Young's 28-year-old record, having come within nine hundredths of a second of the mark in Stockholm two weeks ago.