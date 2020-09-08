Ciara Mageean: Portaferry athlete finishes fifth in 800m in Ostrava
Ireland's Ciara Mageean came fifth in a 800m race won by Laura Muir at the 59th Golden Spike Meeting in Ostrava on Tuesday.
The Portaferry woman clocked 2:01.40 in the Czech Republic and well behind the Scottish winner, who finished in a season's best of 1:58.84.
Poland's Sofia Ennaoui (2:00.82) and Alemu Habitam (2:01.06) of Ethiopia completed the top three.
Mageean became the first Irishwoman to break two minutes for 800m in July.
The twice European medallist ran 1:59.69 in Bern to take 0.89 seconds off the previous 2013 Irish record set by Rose-Anne Galligan.
Muir and Mageean were the two fastest over 800m this season in Tuesday's field.