Ciara Mageean is the only Irishwoman to go under two minutes for 800m

Ireland's Ciara Mageean came fifth in a 800m race won by Laura Muir at the 59th Golden Spike Meeting in Ostrava on Tuesday.

The Portaferry woman clocked 2:01.40 in the Czech Republic and well behind the Scottish winner, who finished in a season's best of 1:58.84.

Poland's Sofia Ennaoui (2:00.82) and Alemu Habitam (2:01.06) of Ethiopia completed the top three.

Mageean became the first Irishwoman to break two minutes for 800m in July.

The twice European medallist ran 1:59.69 in Bern to take 0.89 seconds off the previous 2013 Irish record set by Rose-Anne Galligan.

Muir and Mageean were the two fastest over 800m this season in Tuesday's field.