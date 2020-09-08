Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The Irish senior women's team of Aoibhe Richardson, Una Britton and Mary Mulhare who won a silver medal in Lisbon in 2019

The 2020 European Cross-Country Championships, scheduled to take place in Dublin on 13 December, have been cancelled because of Covid-19.

The annual event was expected to attract over 600 athletes from around 40 European countries.

It was to take place at the purpose-built track at the Sport Ireland campus at Abbotstown.

The continuing restrictions around travel have made final planning for the event become increasingly uncertain.

In a conference call on Tuesday morning, the Fingal-Dublin 2020 local organising committee informed the European Athletics executive board that they had taken the decision "due to too many uncertainties and existing sanitary restrictions in Ireland associated to the Covid-19 situation"

Turin is already signed up to stage the 2021 championships, and it's unclear at this stage if Dublin may take those championships, or else host the following edition in 2022.

Last December's event in Lisbon featured 602 athletes - 336 men and 266 women - from 40 countries, with similar numbers expected this December.