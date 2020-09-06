Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Scotland's Laura Muir won the 1500m in the World Continental Tour Gold event in Poland with her second successive sub-four minute time over the distance.

Muir came home in 3:58.24 ahead of home favourite Sofia Ennaoui and Romania's Claudia Mihaela Bobocea.

Another Scot, Eilish McColgan, was fifth.

And in the 800m, Guy Learmonth took bronze on 1:45.57 with Kenyan Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich winning and Puerto Rico's Wesley Vazquez second.