Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jack Rowe's time of 13:37.85 was a personal best

Welsh athletes won three medals on the second day of the British Athletics Championships in Manchester.

Bethan Davies, 29, and Jack Rowe, 24, won silver medals in the women's 5,000m walk and men's 5,000m respectively.

There was also a bronze medal for 18-year-old Bethany Moule in the javelin, throwing a personal best distance of 51.27.

Moule edged out fellow Welsh thrower Bethan Rees into the final podium position.