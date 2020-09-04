Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jepchirchir was the 2016 half marathon world champion

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir has set a new world record in the women-only half marathon in Prague.

The 26-year-old ran a time of one hour five minutes 34 seconds to take 37 seconds off the previous best, set by Ethiopia's Netsanet Gudeta in 2018.

Jepchirchir covered the first 10 kilometres of the 16-and-a-half-lap Letna Park course in 30:32.

"I was thinking to run maybe 1:04:50, but I'm so happy," said the 2016 world half marathon champion.