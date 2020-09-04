Jemma Reekie says asthma is not a barrier to achieving athletic success.

Jemma Reekie hope her recent success shows fellow asthma sufferers that the condition should not be a barrier.

Reekie, 22, has added to her growing reputation by winning five of the six European races she has contested since early August across the 800m and 1500m.

Having won double gold at last year's European U23 Championships, the Scot set new UK indoor records in the 800m, 1500m and mile in February.

"It's under control now," she said of her asthma.

"Maybe in the past it hasn't been. As you get older, you learn to control things better and how to respect your body and rest when it has to rest.

"I know a lot of kids that have met me along the way and they thought they couldn't run because they have asthma. I am able to say 'I can do it'. I know loads of adults as well that have said they didn't know they could push themselves that much because they had asthma, but as long as it is under control and you respect your body, anything is possible."

Reekie has had to be particularly careful during the Covid-19 pandemic, with asthmatics classified as being more vulnerable to the threat.

That, combined with a desire to continue her athletics development, saw her move in with training partner and fellow track star Laura Muir for three-and-a-half months during the lockdown.

"My wee sister is a student nurse and she was working in the hospital so I thought it was quite risky," Reekie told BBC Scotland.

"There was maybe a time where you could get demotivated, and I think having us both training together we kept pushing each other, some days were harder than others - I am sure everybody was the same during lockdown."