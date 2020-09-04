Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Sifan Hassan became 10,000m and 1500m world champion in 2019

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands set a new one-hour world record of 18,930m at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels.

Hassan, who is 10,000m and 1500m world champion, pulled away from Kenyan marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei at the end of the one-hour race.

The 27-year-old's effort surpassed Dire Tune's record of 18,517m, set in 2008.

"I'm very happy. When I started, I didn't feel good," Hassan said. "But after I found every single minute very easy.

"It was a very strong race and I'm so happy. I never thought I was going to run so far."

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, the reigning Olympic 1500m champion, missed out on the 1,000m record by less than a second.

The 26-year-old finished in two minutes 29.92 seconds, with Russian Svetlana Masterkova's record having stood at 2:28.98 since 1996.

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will attempt to break the men's one-hour world record on his return to the track at the same meeting later on Friday.