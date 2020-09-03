Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The Manchester Regional Arena will welcome a host of top domestic athletes

British Athletics Championships Date : 4-5 September Venue: Manchester Regional Arena Coverage: Live on BBC Two (Friday) and BBC One (Saturday), live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

British Athletics says it will support any athlete backing the Black Lives Matter movement at this weekend's British Championships.

Bibs for the event, behind closed doors in Manchester, will display Black Lives Matter logos.

"This is not a political view," the UK governing body said on Twitter. external-link

"It is the right thing to do simply because we do not tolerate racism or any other forms of discrimination within our sport."

British Athletics added: "We are not perfect and steps are being taken to ensure we live by what we say we will do."