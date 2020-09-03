Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir is the reigning European champion over 1500m

Scottish duo Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie continued their impressive summer form with comfortable victories in Marseille.

Reekie, 22, made it five wins from six European races leading the 1500m field home in four minutes 02.20 seconds.

Her Glasgow housemate Muir was more than a second ahead of her rivals over 800m, with a time of 2:00.16.

Compatriot Eilish McColgan was fourth in the 1500m, while Guy Learmonth was third in the men's 800m.