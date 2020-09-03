Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jordan Howe won silver in the T35 100m at the 2017 World Para-athletics Championships thanks to a new personal best of 12.52 seconds

Christian Malcolm's appointment as head coach of UK Athletics "should have happened years ago", according to one of his former sprinters.

Two-time Paralympian Jordan Howe credits Malcolm with helping him to a career-best silver medal at the 2017 World Championships.

Malcolm, 41, went to four Olympic Games and five World Championships before turning to coaching.

"As a coach he was unbelievable," said Howe.

Malcolm worked with the British relay squads, UK Paralympic team and Wales' top para sprinters before joining Athletics Australia in 2019.

"He helped you in every single way and guided you," Howe added.

"I said many times he wasn't just a coach - he was like a father as well. I loved every single minute of it."

'A recipe for success'

Malcolm will return from Australia to take up his new role at UK Athletics later this year.

He will become Olympic programme head coach just months ahead of the rearranged Tokyo Games.

T12 sprinter James Ledger was also coached by Malcolm and he believes Britain's top athletes will see some rapid improvements under their new head coach.

"Christian's such a good people person," said Ledger. "He walks into a room and lights the building up.

"So I'm definitely sure that people will want to perform better for Christian.

"Him taking that role in Australia has given him so many more skills and more experience. He's coming back not only with the skills he already had, he has new-found skills as well.

"It's going to be a recipe for success."

'He was my idol' - the Welsh Para-athletes coached by Christian Malcolm

In a statement following his appointment, British Athletics CEO Joanna Coates said Malcolm's desire to "put the athlete first" and "champion welfare" impressed during the recruitment process.

His former athletes in Wales say Malcolm tried to help them as much mentally as he did physically.

"He just gave you belief and confidence. That's what you need as an athlete," said Howe.

"I came to Christian after a rough year and Christian took me on like his own. He gave me hope, he gave me help, he guided me in the right direction.

"It's an appointment I thought should've happened years ago. This job was waiting for him. But I think he obviously needed the experience.

"Not just for the Olympics coming up but for the next five or six years he is the guy, I think, who athletes will get along with and gel with."