Kinghorn starred at the World Championships in 2017, with two gold medals

Scottish wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn is "more determined than ever" as she aims for gold at next year's Tokyo Paralympics.

Kinghorn returns to competitive action in Manchester on Friday as she competes in the British Championships.

Although disappointed by the Paralympic delay, she believes the extra year of preparation could benefit her.

"It's another year to get faster and stronger, that's what I hope happens," she says.

"Since 2015, the goal has always been to win my first medal in Tokyo. It's probably a different placing now as I'd rather be closer to the centre of the podium.

"That's what I put myself on the start line for. There is no point trying to reach halfway when you can reach all the way.

"I train every day because I want to be the best in the world and because I want to win a Paralympic gold medal."

Kinghorn, who makes her British Championships debut over 400m, races in the T-53 classification of para athletics. She took up the sport in 2011, following an accident on her family's farm in the Scottish Borders that left her unable to walk.

She made all three of the finals in the events she competed in Rio 2016 and became a double world champion in the 100m and 200m the following year in London.

Sprinting then took a back seat as she realised her dream of representing Scotland in the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, having to compete in the 1500m and marathon, as her best track events were not included. She finished fourth in both.

"It's been a really weird three years," she reflects. "It's hard when people start expecting you to win all the time and trying to ground people and say right, I'm kind of starting again from fresh.

"But I'm still loving what I'm doing and I'm so glad to be back and doing it full force again."

An operation last year also put her out of action for three months, but she now she feels back to her best.

"It was quite nice to have that bit of time to put everything into perspective and know how much I miss and love the sport," she adds.

"Over the winter, I felt stronger than ever, more determined than ever and more motivated. I genuinely felt fitter than I've ever felt in my life - and then all of a sudden all of this happened."