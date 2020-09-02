Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Christian Malcolm won junior world championship titles at 100m and 200m

Former British Olympic sprinter Christian Malcolm is set to be named the new head coach of UK Athletics.

Malcolm is currently head of performance at Australia Athletics but BBC Sport has learned the 41-year-old Welshman has been offered the job, with an announcement expected on Thursday.

Last month UKA appointed Sara Symington as it's new performance director.

Malcolm is a former world, European and Commonwealth Games medallist and competed at two Olympics.

He is understood to have been chosen ahead of Stephen Maguire and Peter Eriksson, and will have less than a year to prepare for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Since retiring as an athlete in 2014, Malcolm has fulfilled coaching roles with the successful British relay squads, as well as working with the UK Paralympic team and Disability Wales.

He won the UK Sports Awards HP Coach of the Year and BBC Wales Coach of the Year in 2017 and worked as a speed coach for the England cricket team and Wales rugby team.

He moved to Australia last year with the aim to make Australian athletes more competitive at elite level.