Kirsty Law is confident she can defend her British title in Manchester

British Athletics Championships Venue: Manchester Regional Arena Dates: 4-5 September Coverage: Watch on BBC Two on Friday, BBC One on Saturday and also on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Scottish discus thrower Kirsty Law says she is in the best form of her life as she bids to defend her British title in Manchester this weekend.

But the 33-year-old from the Black Isle has had to devise a new method to comply with Covid-19 protocols.

"I lick my fingers or, disgustingly, spit on my discus, just for grip, but now it's a disqualification," said Law.

"I am going to use water on my hands, let it dry and get sticky before I throw."

Despite a slight change in routine, Law is upbeat about her chances of topping the podium again.

And if she does, the 12-time Scottish champion has vowed to savour the winning feeling more than she did last year.

"I think I put a little bit of a downer on myself because I didn't throw as far as I wanted to," she said.

"I still won, but I shouldn't have done that to myself, I felt like I should have enjoyed the moment more.

"I think I am in the best shape I have ever been in, consistently throwing near my personal best, just being patient for that big one coming."

With the European Athletics Championships cancelled, Law says the twice-rescheduled event behind closed doors at the Manchester Regional Arena has been the main focus of her training, even though Olympic qualification is no longer on the line.

"This is the biggest competition of the year for us, everything has been geared toward the British championships," she said.

Among the other Scots involved over the weekend are Neil Gourley, Jake Wightman, Nick Percy, Chris Bennett and Allan Smith.

Furthermore, Maria Lyle, Alexander Thomson, Sammi Kinghorn and Stef Reid will take part in the Para-events.