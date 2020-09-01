Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Talented teenager Amy Hunt won the 60m title at the British Indoor Championships in February

Gabby Logan introduces live BBC TV coverage of the British Athletics Championships on Friday and Saturday.

The championships were supposed to serve as Olympic trials in June but have twice been pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Events are being held behind closed doors at the Manchester Regional Arena.

You can watch the coverage on BBC Two on Friday, BBC One on Saturday and also on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

With breakthrough performances in store over the two days, the men's and women's 100m races take top billing on Friday, while the sprint hurdles and women's long jump are other highlights on the first night.

On day two, pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw will bid for her eighth outdoor national title, while the men's and women's 200m finals and the women's triple jump final, which features local favourite Naomi Ogbeta, also take place.

There will be live text coverage online both days, plus updates from Mo Farah's attempt to break the world one-hour record at the Brussels Diamond League exhibition event on Friday night.

BBC coverage times

All times BST and subject to change.

Friday, 4 September

18:00-21:00 - BBC Two

Saturday, 5 September

13:15-16:30 - BBC One