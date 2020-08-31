Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Sir Mo Farah picked up two gold medals at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah is to compete in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon on 12 September.

The British runner is expected to attempt to lower his own British record at the event.

Among those lining up against Farah will be two-time world champions Aly Dixon and Iraitz Garroand European champions Marc Scott, Jo Pavey and Gemma Steel.

Prospective Olympians Kevin Seaward and Stephen Scullion lead the NI challenge.

Current British champions Lily Partridge and Ben Connor are also in the field.

In total, 15 Olympians from six different Olympic Games have been assembled in a quality line-up.

Farah is set to appear at the race just eight days after bidding to better Haile Gebrselassie's world record for the One Hour run in Brussels.