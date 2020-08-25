Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jemma Reekie recorded her third win in a week as she ran a new personal best to head the 800m field in Chorzow.

Her time of 1:58.63 is the third fastest ever by a Scot, a new British Under-23 record and the best in the world this year.

The 22-year-old pulled away from her rivals with 150m to go in Poland, with no other athlete breaking two minutes.

European champion Renelle Lamote, of France, was in the field and GB team-mate Shelayna Oskan-Clarke was 10th.

Poland's Sofia Ennaoui finished second, with Germany's Christina Hering third, as Reekie beat the British Under-23 time set in 1979 by Christina Boxer.

Reekie's latest performance follows a 1500m win in Bydgoszcz on Wednesday and Sunday's Diamond League victory in the 800m in Stockholm.

She has now won four out of five races this outdoor season and also recorded a British Under-23 record when finishing fourth in the other - over 1000m in Monaco.

Lynsey Sharp's 800m Scottish record of 1:57.69 was set at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, while Reekie's training partner, Laura Muir, who set a world lead time over 1500m on Sunday, recorded 1:58.42 in July 2019.