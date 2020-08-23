Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Dewi Griffiths finished 16th at the 2019 London Marathon

Wales' Dewi Griffiths will not run in this year's London Marathon because of injury.

Olympic hopeful Griffiths, 29, revealed on social media external-link that he will miss the 4 October race because of "a slight niggle".

Wales will be represented in the elite men's field by Joshua Griffiths, Charlie Hulson and Dan Nash.

Natasha Cockram will fly the flag for Wales in the women's field.

The London Marathon normally takes place in April, but has been put back this year due to coronavirus.