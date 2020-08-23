London Marathon: Wales' Dewi Griffiths to miss out due to injury
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
Wales' Dewi Griffiths will not run in this year's London Marathon because of injury.
Olympic hopeful Griffiths, 29, revealed on social media that he will miss the 4 October race because of "a slight niggle".
Wales will be represented in the elite men's field by Joshua Griffiths, Charlie Hulson and Dan Nash.
Natasha Cockram will fly the flag for Wales in the women's field.
The London Marathon normally takes place in April, but has been put back this year due to coronavirus.