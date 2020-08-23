Last updated on .From the section Athletics

O'Connor plans to compete in the shot on the second weekend of the Irish Championships

Irish heptathlete talent Kate O'Connor clinched javelin gold and high jump bronze as the first weekend of the Irish Championships came to a conclusion at Santry.

O'Connor, 19, won the javelin title with a throw of 49.24m before finishing third behind another Northern Ireland athletes Sommer Lecky in the high jump.

Lecky won with 1.79m with O'Connor's best leap a 1.73m.

Splitting the pair was 17-year-old Aoife O'Sullivan who jumped 1.76m.

Lecky, now 20, won a World Junior Championship silver medal in 2018 a year after clinching the Commonwealth Youth Games gold and she praised O'Sullivan's impressive performance in clinching the silver medal.

Jason Harvey, Dean Adams and Andrew Mellon were other Northern Ireland athletes among the Santry medals on Sunday.

Mellon took silver in the men's 400m as his time of 47.35 left him 0.23 seconds behind Sligo's Christopher O'Donnell, who clinched his expected victory.

Adams clocked 10.81 seconds to place third in the men's 100m final won by Stephen Gaffney, who edged out Marcus Lawler to take the title, with both men credited with times of 10.63.

Harvey also secured bronze as his time of 53.82 second left him behind Crusaders club-mate Matthew Behan (52.47) and Cathal Locke (52.75).

Robinson wins race of the day

Race of the day was unquestionably the men's 1500m where Paul Robinson put years of injury behind him to snatch victory by diving over the line to pip long-time leader Sean Tobin.

Tobin's front-running tactics from the gun seemed certain to be rewarded with victory in the blustery conditions but Kildare native Robinson, fourth in the European 1500m final as far back as 2014, produced his incredible closing 400m to run down the brave Tipperary man.

Robinson took victory in 3:43.90 - 0.02 ahead of Tobin - as the duo's training partner and 3:56 indoor miler Andrew Coscoran had to settle for third in 3:48.40.

UCD athlete Darragh McElhinney won the men's 5,000m title in 13:56.00 as his strong finish held off John Travers by 1.11 seconds.

Saturday's field events final including Lifford-Strabane club-man's Brendan O'Donnell's hammer triumph as he added over four metres to his personal best with a throw of 64.62m.

Commonwealth Games long jumper Adam McMullen had to settle for silver as his best leap of 7.31m left him 13 centimetres behind holder Bandon's Shane Howard with City of Lisburn's Ben Fisher securing bronze with 7.24m.