Ciara Mageean dropped out of contention on the penultimate lap of the women's 1500m in Stockholm

Ciara Mageean's hopes of a third Irish record in a month unravelled in surprising fashion as she was last of the 12 finishers in the 1500m at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting.

The Portaferry athlete dropped off the pace on the third lap and crossed the finishing line in 4:10.99.

That left her 13.33 seconds behind British winner Laura Muir.

Mageean's 1500m personal best is 4:00.15 while Sonia O'Sullivan's Irish mark 3:58.85 was set back in 1995.

The county Down athlete finished only 0.24 seconds behind Muir when placing third in a new Irish 1,000m record at the Monaco Diamond League meeting nine days ago.

That race came three weeks after she became the first Irishwoman to break two minutes for 800m.

However, Mageean was not the same athlete in Sunday's race.

The Irishwoman wasn't the only big name to struggle with double world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri also dropping out of contention on the penultimate lap as she finished only 0.46 ahead of Mageean in 11th place.

Muir's winning time of 3:57.86, the fastest in the world this year, led home a British one-two-three as she finished nearly four seconds ahead of compatriot Laura Weightman (4:01.62) with Melissa Courtney-Bryant third in a personal best of 4:01.81.

With Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon a late withdrawal from the race, Winny Chebet (4:02.58) was the leading Kenyan in fourth position.

The others ahead of Mageean were Australia's Jessica Hull (4:02.65), US veteran Shannon Rowbury (4:03.04), Spain's Esther Guerrero (4:03.13), Britain's Eilish McColgan (4:03.74) plus Swedish pair Hanna Hermansson (4:09.51) and Linn Soderholm (4:10.27).