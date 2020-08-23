Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Housemates Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir dominated their track events on a successful day for British athletes at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting.

Reekie, 22, won the 800m - her fourth victory this season - in one minute 59.68 seconds and fellow Scot Muir, 27, clocked three minutes 57.87 to take the 1500m.

Holly Bradshaw cleared 4.69m to win the pole vault.

Adam Gemili was a class apart in the 200m as he won in 20.61 seconds.

European champion Muir stayed up with the two pacemakers during the 1500m before sprinting away from the field in the final 200m to lead a British 1-2-3. Laura Weightman was second and Welshwoman Melissa Courtney-Bryant third with a personal best of 4:01.81.

Reekie was also exceptional. The under-23 European champion pulled away from American Raevyn Rogers just before the final bend to claim a comfortable win.

Briton Laviai Nielsen finished second behind American Wadeline Jonathas in the 400m in 52.16.

No British athletes were involved in the one-jump final of the innovative long-jump competition.

Abigal Irozuru (6.57m), world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson (6.52m) and Shara Proctor (6.14m) failed to make the top three after five jumps to qualify for the women's jump-off.

The event was won by Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk with 6.85m, while South African Ruswahl Samaai took the men's event with 8.09m.

Warholm misses out on world record

There were two attempts at world records. Norway's Karsten Warholm, 24, ran the second-fastest 400m hurdles in history in clocking 46.87 to win, and might have beaten the 46.78 mark set by Kevin Young in 1992 had he not struck the final hurdle. Warholm also won the men's 400m.

Swede Mondo Duplantis won the men's pole vault with 6.01m, but failed at his three attempts to break Ukrainian Sergey Bubka's record of 6.14m set 1994.

The next Diamond League meeting - they are all being held behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic - is in Lausanne on 2 September.