Scullion finished second in a then personal best at last year's Dublin Marathon before going on to achieve Olympic qualification in Houston in January

Belfast's Olympic Games hopeful Stephen Scullion will be in the elite only entry for the rearranged London Marathon on 4 October.

Scullion will be joined by another Irishman Mick Clohisey in a 53-strong elite men's field headed by Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele.

Kipchoge ran the first sub two-hour marathon time (1:59.40) last year but his official world record is 2:01.39.

His sub two-hour time in Vienna was not regarded as in normal race conditions.

Scullion achieved Olympic Games qualification with his fifth place in a personal best time of 2:11.52 at this year's Houston Marathon in the US.

The Houston event is one of the gold label series of marathons on the world circuit where a top-five finish is regarded as equivalent to Olympic Games qualification.

The official qualifying time for the Tokyo Games is 2:11.30 and both Scullion's Northern Ireland compatriots Kevin Seaward (2:10.09) and Paul Pollock (2:10.25) have achieved that.

Other athletes including Clohisey, Hugh Armstrong and Sean Tobin, who has yet to make his marathon debut, will have ambitions of chasing the Olympic standard but as of now, Scullion remains in line to be Ireland's third competitor in Tokyo next summer.

Countries can pick a maximum for three athletes for track and field events.

Clohisey set his personal best of 2:13.19 at last year's Dublin Marathon when he finished a minute and 18 seconds behind race runner-up Scullion.

Times set in London will stand for Olympic Games purposes after World Athletics moved forward the qualifying window imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic from 1 December to 1 September.

Kipchoge and Bekele will be joined in the London field by six other men who have run sub 2:05 marathons, including Ethiopians Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun, second and third in last year's race, while the pacemakers will include Sir Mo Farah.

Scullion, meanwhile, is set to chase a third successive Irish 10,000m title after filing an entry for next Saturday's race at the championships which are taking place behind closed doors over the next two weekends.

In a late night tweet last month, Scullion announced his retirement from the sport but a day later reversed the decision by saying: "Never drink and tweet".