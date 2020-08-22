Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mark English has won three European Championship medals for Ireland - most recently at last year's indoors test in Glasgow where he clinched bronze

Former Irish Olympic team manager Patsy McGonagle has said Athletics Ireland "should be ashamed" of its decision to bar Donegal athlete Mark English from the Irish Championships.

English and another Irish star Nadia Power will miss the event after racing in Italy and Finland respectively.

Italy and Finland are on Ireland's list of countries where people do not have to go into quarantine on their return.

However, Athletics Ireland has a 14-day quarantine policy from all countries.

It appears both English and Power were unaware of the Athletics Ireland policy which the governing body insists was communicated to all athletes.

"Italy is a green list country and no Irish citizen is required to isolate after returning from there," McGonagle told the Donegal Daily/Donegal Sport Hub.

"It begs the question, why penalise Mark English? He is a qualified medical doctor who is practising in the medical field on the front line and yet, Athletics Ireland have deemed that he cannot come into Morton Stadium to run the 800m.

"These guidelines were written in May when the country was in a grip of a lockdown. The country has been moving somewhat towards normality as the restrictions have eased - yet this isn't the case with Athletics Ireland."

In addition to winning multiple Irish senior titles, English, 27, has clinched three medals at European senior level - including most recently bronze at last year's indoor championships in Glasgow.

His 800m race victories also include a triumph at last year's Diamond League meeting in Birmingham.

English ran for his hometown Letterkenny AC club before joining UCD where he studied but earlier this year he joined McGonagle's Stranorlar-based Finn Valley club.

Power, meanwhile, made a significant breakthrough last year when she won 800m bronze at the European Under-23 Championships and improved her personal best to 2:02.39.

The behind-closed-doors Irish Championships start at Santry on Saturday (22 August) and will take place over two weeks before concluding on 30 August.