Clark (left) claimed a silver medal at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in March 2019

Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark says it would send out the wrong message if she travels away to compete at a time when her hometown is in lockdown.

A raft of restrictions have been in place since 5 August to combat a cluster of Covid-19 cases in the city.

It has prompted Clark to conclude her campaign early by announcing she will not race again this season.

"I don't really want to be that person where one rule should apply to everyone else and not to me," says Clark.

"And you know that just causes a whole load of hard feelings."

The Team GB sprinter will sit out the remaining opportunities to run this year, starting with this weekend's National Open series event in East Lothian, which is the first track and field event in Scotland since the national lockdown.

The 25-year-old could have travelled to race on the grounds that athletics is her job.

''I have had those discussions with people saying that I probably could make a case for travelling to the competition but Aberdeen is not necessarily in a great place right now," she said.

"I want to set a good example with everything I do and putting across the view that rules do not necessarily apply to me, I don't think that is the right message so I do want to show that I am sticking with everyone and I am following the rules just like they are.''