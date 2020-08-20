Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Johnson-Thompson is joined by fellow Britons Shara Proctor and Abigail Irozuru in the long jump

Stockholm Diamond League Date: Sunday 23 August Venue: Stockholm Olympic Stadium Time: 14:05 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be part of an innovative long-jump competition at the Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday.

Instead of the event being decided by the best effort from six rounds, the top three jumpers after five rounds will then contest a one-jump final.

Also in the field are Olympic champion Caterine Ibarguen and world silver medallist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk.

In-form Scot Jemma Reekie, 22, will take on a high-class 800m field.

American Raevyn Rogers, who won silver at the World Championships in Doha, will be among Reekie's opposition, although Ugandan world champion Halimah Nakaayi is absent after coronavirus restrictions external-link forced her to return home after last week's Diamond League event in Monaco.

Reekie, 22, has won all three of her 800m outings this season and will arrive in Sweden off the back of victory in the 1500m in a second-tier event in Poland on Wednesday.

Her training partner Laura Muir, who set a new British 1,000m record in Monaco, is in a 1500m race that also features Kenya's world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri and Shannon Rowbury of the United States.

Norway's Karsten Warholm competes in the 400m hurdles while fellow world champion Timothy Cheruiyot renews his rivalry with teenage European champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the 1500m.

Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw, who finished fourth in Doha, is in the pole vault competition.

Innovation or outrage?

American Reese is among the long-jumpers to question the changes to the format

Stockholm is only the second stop of a Diamond League circuit that has been shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Diamond League chief executive Petr Stastny believes that, with the Olympic Games postponed to 2021, it provides the perfect chance to experiment with the long jump.

"This format is likely to award athletes who have the ability to perform under the most intense pressure," he said.

"We think it will bring more drama to the field events as nothing will be decided until the very last performance."

However, several the world's best athletes disapprove.

"Leave the field events alone!" tweeted four-time world champion Brittney Reese external-link , while fellow American, Olympic great Carl Lewis, dismissed the changes as "silly". external-link

"So many great performances happen in the last round. Now this opportunity will be taken from them," said world and Olympic triple jump champion and athletes' union founder Christian Taylor. external-link

"Surely a true measure of pressure is giving everyone a chance to win?" Britain's London 2012 long jump champion Greg Rutherford added. external-link

The 'final-jump' format was trialled at indoor events in Karlsruhe and Glasgow earlier this year.