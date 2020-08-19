Ciara Mageean will have the chance to set a third Irish record in a month in a high-class 1500m at Sunday's Stockholm Diamond League meeting.

The Portaferry athlete will be in action in Sweden as the second day of the two-weekends Irish Championships takes place at Santry.

The Irish tests remain on despite the announcement that sport in the Republic will now be behind closed doors.

Mageean's rivals in Stockholm include Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon.

The Kenyan star won the 1,000m in Monaco on Friday night where Mageean smashed Sonia O'Sullivan's 23-year-old Irish record with a time of 2:31.06 which moved her to ninth on the world's all-time list for the event.

O'Sullivan's Irish 1500m mark 3:58.85

O'Sullivan set her Irish 1500m mark of 3:58:85 in 1995 with Mageean's personal best of 4:00:15 achieved at last year's World Championship final in Doha where she finished 10th.

However, Mageean's form so far which has also included becoming the first Irishwoman to duck under two minutes for 800m suggests that she has made significant improvement from last season.

With Rio Olympic champion Kipyegon, who has a personal best of 3:54.22, also joined by five other runners who have broke four minutes for the distance, Sunday's race looks certain to be fast.

Britain's Laura Muir, who had to battle hard to hold off Mageean for second spot in the Monaco 1000m, is the second fastest in the field with her British record of 3:55.22 while Kipyegon's compatriot and double world 5,000 champion Hellen Obiri (3:57.05) is also in Sunday's entry.

In addition, Mageean will have to battle with Kenya's Winny Chebet (3:58.20) and US veteran Shannon Rowbury, who set her personal best of 3:56.29 in 2016, plus Uganda's Winnie Nanyondo, whose PB in 3:59.56.

Mageean's long-standing commitment to last Friday's race in Monaco meant she wasn't going to be in a position to compete at the Irish Championships because both the Principality and France are not on the Irish Government's green list of countries from which incoming travellers avoid having to spend two weeks in self-isolation on arrival.

Athletics Ireland were totally understanding of Mageean's position - accepting it would have been unfair to expect the Portaferry woman to miss out on a prestigious entry in the Diamond League meeting.

Mageean will be up against British star Laura Muir once again in Stockholm

An Athletics Ireland statement on Wednesday morning confirmed that the national championships would go ahead behind closed doors.

"We will release further details regarding the schedule later today. All four days will be live streamed," read the brief statement.

European 400m hurdles bronze medallist Thomas Barr is another big name who will not be in action at Santry after he opted to focus on training rather than racing at this late stage of the shortened summer season.

However, the likes of Donegal duo Mark English and Brendan Boyce and Ireland's top female sprinter Phil Healy will be in action.

Over 700 competitors have filed entries for the two weekends of action which is the biggest entry the tests will have had for many years.