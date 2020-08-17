Last updated on .From the section Athletics

McKinna finished 11th in the final in Doha

World Championship shot put finalist Sophie McKinna has opted to take up a place on British Athletics' world class programme.

The 25-year-old from Norfolk initially declined the offer last December.

However, all such offers remain open for the year and she has now reconsidered.

At the World Athletics Championships in Doha last October, McKinna became the first British woman in 36 years to reach a world shot put final.

As well reaching that final, she improved her personal best to 18.61m in 2019, an improvement of 85cm from 2018, and won the first British titles of her career indoors and outdoors to put her well on course for the Tokyo Olympics.

However, she is currently working her way back to fitness after suffering torn ankle ligaments.

She had been combining training with work as a custody detention officer at Norfolk Police's Investigation Centre in Great Yarmouth.

"I am very pleased to be accepted into the world class programme," she said. "During the season British Athletics have supported me through injury and allowed me to get back to full fitness quickly.

"I'm very much looking forward to pushing on with the remainder of the 2020 season and onward to 2021."