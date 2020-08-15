Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Athletics Ireland chief Hamish Adams says Ciara Mageean's sensational 1,000m performance in Monaco on Friday night "proved her world-class status".

Mageean smashed Sonia O'Sullivan's Irish record and moved to ninth on the world all-time list for the event as she finished third in the race.

"She has stepped up," Adams told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Quarantine regulations mean Mageean won't run in the Irish Championships at Santry over the next two weekends.

Monaco and France are not on the green list of countries which Ireland allow incoming travellers from to avoid having to spend two weeks in self-isolation on arrival.

However, Athletics Ireland are totally understanding of Mageean's position - accepting it would have been totally unfair to expect the Portaferry woman to miss out on a prestigious entry in the Diamond League meeting.

"She had this long-term commitment to Monaco so she's not competing at our nationals," added the Athletics Ireland chief executive.

Barr to also miss the nationals

European 400m hurdles bronze medallist Thomas Barr is another big name who will not be in action at Santry after he opted to focus on training rather than racing at this late stage of the shortened summer season.

"Tom Barr is not competing because it just doesn't suit his training preparations," added Adams.

"Given the unusual circumstances of the Covid-hit track and field season, it's impacted athletes in different ways.

"We'll still have some of our international contingent like Mark English who is running in the 800m, walker Brendan Boyce and Phil Healy.

"There are 727 athletes entered so it's the biggest entry we've had for many years so it's an opportunity for us to put on a top-class competition."

Mageean's time of 2:31.06 saw her take 3.6 seconds off O'Sullivan's 1993 mark.

The Portaferry athlete, 28, passed British talent Jemma Reekie in the final stride to snatch third spot.

Mageean finished only 0.24 seconds behind runner-up Laura Muir, who clocked a British record

It was Mageean's second Irish record in three weeks after she broke the two-minute barrier for 800m in Bern.

Kenya's Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon clinched her expected victory with a 2:29.15 clocking which moved her to second on the all-time list behind Svetlana's Masterkova's world mark of 2:28.98 set in 1996.

Scotland's Laura Muir set a new British record in second place as she crossed the line in 2:30.82 - 0.24 seconds ahead of the fast-finishing Mageean who pipped Reekie by 0.05.

Given the quality of Friday night's field, Mageean's run has to be regarded as the most accomplished of a career which has already seen her win two European medals, a world junior silver and reach last year's World Championship final in the loaded 1500m.

Those behind her included fifth-placed world 800m champion, Halimah Nayaayi of Uganda and US athlete Raevyn Rogers, who won silver in last year's two-lap event in Doha.

Mageean's time moved her ahead of such luminaries in the world list as 1984 Olympic 3,000m champion Maricica Puica (2:31.5), another Romanian great Doina Melinte (2:31.85) and Britain's 2004 double Olympic champion Kelly Holmes (2:32.55).