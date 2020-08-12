Minichiello sessions 'tortuous but have brought me to different level' - Irish heptathlete talent O'Connor

Irish heptathlete talent Kate O'Connor says the delaying of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 may increase her chances of qualification but adds she won't be putting "too much pressure on myself".

O'Connor became the first Irishwoman to breach the 6,000-points barrier when she earned silver at last year's European Under-20 Championships.

The European Under-23 tests take place in 2021 but so do the Olympics.

"The Olympics are there. It would be amazing to qualify," said O'Connor, 19.

The Newry-born athlete will need to improve her Irish senior record to 6,420 points to book a spot in Tokyo which given her continuing progress, may not prove out of reach.

"It's in the back of my mind but I need to see where I am. I'll train hard."

Minichiello coached Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill

O'Connor now coached by Minichiello

The Dundalk woman's hard training is being guided by highly-respected Sheffield-based coach Toni Minichiello who steered Jessica Ennis-Hill to Olympic glory at London 2012.

Up until winning the European Under-20 medal 13 months ago, O'Connor was earmarking taking her sporting career to the next level on an athletics scholarship in the US.

However, a "last-minute" change of plan instead saw the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games athlete opt to join Minichiello's training group.

"It was kind of (I'm going to) America the whole way up until the European Under-20 Championships," O'Connor told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Nigel Ringland.

"Then afterwards with certain things that happened, I just thought the UK was the best option for me. It was close to home as well."

O'Connor adds that her first winter of training with the Sheffield-based athletics guru convinced her that she made the right decision - even though the toughness of the sessions proved an eye-opener after she was previously coached by father Michael.

"I always thought my training sessions were difficult and that my dad was really putting me through my paces.

Sessions 'horrible...tortuous' but bearing fruit

"But once you get to a place like that and you are running with girls who are better than you and men as well, and the sessions he gives you, they are so tough.

"Really, really horrible…torturous," giggles O'Connor.

"It was a massive step up. It definitely made my fitness go up to a different kind of level. I was in a really, really good place but unfortunately I then picked up a bit of a niggle which was annoying."

The injury that O'Connor sustained in January meant that she was unable to resume training until just after the start of lockdown.

After the Dundalk woman returned home from Sheffield, Minichiello continued to closely monitor all the training sessions which he had prepared for her.

"Toni was great through lockdown. I was doing a lot of sessions over the phone.

"I'd be calling him constantly. It was basically like he was there but not there in real life."

Kate O'Connor represents both Northern Ireland and Ireland in international competition

2020 summer 'basically written off'

With athletics competition having resumed over the last month, O'Connor has taken part in a couple of local meetings but admits the 2020 season is "basically written off for me" even though she will have the option of competing in individual events at the upcoming Irish and Northern Ireland Championships.

"I'm just competing for a bit of fun which I never normally do. It's all about gearing up for next year."

O'Connor's principal target in 2021 will be the European Under-23 Championships which will take place in Bergen - two weeks before the Olympics.

"The Under-23s is going to be a big competition for me. I will be competing against some of the top girls and I'd love to be up there with them and contending for a medal."

Before that, there is more that a degree of uncertainty over where she is going to be based over the coming months given the continuing prevalence of Covid-19 but modern technology will enable her to keep in close contact with Minichiello.

"The whole going back over to Sheffield thing, I really don't know.

"Everybody asks me when I'm heading back but I don't know because everything is so uncertain. I don't want to be in a place where it will be a little bit too dangerous."