Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Gemili (left) led until the latter stages of a world 200m final won by Lyles in Doha in October

Diamond League Monaco Venue: Stade Louis II, Monaco Date: Friday 14 August Time: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live steam on iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app, highlights on BBC One on Saturday 15 August from 12:00 BST.

Adam Gemili will take on world 200m champion Noah Lyles at Friday's Diamond League meeting in Monaco, an event streamed live on BBC Sport.

Gemili is joined in a stellar field by fellow Briton and heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who will compete in the high jump.

Scottish rivals Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie are up against Kenyan Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon in the 1,000m.

A total of 11 reigning world champions are on the start lists.

The event is the first of a Diamond League season shortened because of coronavirus.

Meetings in Eugene (USA), London, Paris, Rabat, Gateshead and Shanghai have been cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the meeting in Monaco - to be staged in front of a crowd of about 5,000 fans after the easing of lockdown restrictions - is due to be followed by events in Stockholm, Lausanne, Brussels, Rome, Doha and a location in China yet to be decided.

Records to broken, reputations to be made

Sifan Hassan (left) and Hellen Obiri are familiar foes

One of the contests of the night may be against the clock as Norway's Karsten Warholm takes aim at the 400m hurdles world record set by American Kevin Young in 1992. World champion Warholm came within 0.14 seconds of Young's mark last summer.

Elsewhere, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech, world champions at 1500m and 10,000m and 3,000m steeplechase respectively, will take on Hellen Obiri in the 5,000m, the distance over which the Kenyan took gold in Doha last year.

There is an intriguing 1500m as Britons Jake Wightman and Charlie Grice mix it with Kenyan duo Timothy Cheruiyot and Elijah Manangoi and Norwegian teenage star Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Lyles and Gemili are joined by 2017 world champion Ramil Guliyev and Lyles' younger brother Josephus, who will be making his Diamond League debut.

Britain's Andrew Pozzi, who came within 0.03 seconds of his personal best in Finland on Tuesday, is up against American world champion Grant Holloway and Rio 2016 silver medallist Orlando Ortega in the 110m hurdles.

Kyle Langford (800m), Naomi Ogbeta (triple jump), Eilish McColgan and Laura Weightman (both 500m) are among the other Britons in action.

Socially distanced racing

The track has been newly resurfaced at the Stade Louis II

Several high-profile absences highlight the difficulty of staging an international athletics event during a pandemic.

World and Olympic steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto tested positive for coronavirus, while Jamaican Olympic champion Elaine Thompson reportedly dropped out of the meeting after paperwork for her visa was delayed. external-link

All athletes are being tested for Covid-19 while the Stade Louis II call room, where athletes usually wait to be called to the start line, is too small to accommodate social-distancing guidelines.

Track athletes will instead gather on the stadium's infield in the run-up to their event.

Spectators at the event will be seated in every other row and are obliged to wear masks.