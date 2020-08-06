Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The 2019 British Championships were held in Birmingham

Athletes who break coronavirus rules could be excluded from the British Championships, as UK Athletics chief executive Joanna Coates says violations will be taken "extremely seriously".

The event is scheduled for 4-5 September in Manchester, where there are local coronavirus restrictions.

There will be no testing, but athletes, staff and volunteers must adhere to two-metre social distancing.

"They will be given very strict guidelines," Coates said.

"If they break them, it will be taken extremely seriously. We have had lots of communication with athletes, we are assuring them it will be a safe environment so we are hopeful that they don't behave like that."

There will be one-way systems and competitors will have to arrive at set times at the behind-closed-doors competition, British Athletics' first major event since February.

The Championships were supposed to serve as Olympic trials in June, but were then pushed back to August and finally September.

Coates added that "cancellation isn't being spoken about at all" after new lockdown measures were announced in Greater Manchester.