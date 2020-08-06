Jemma Reekie (left) and Laura Muir (right) are both aiming for Olympic selection

Laura Muir says becoming housemates with Jemma Reekie during lockdown has benefited them both - despite losing to her training partner in Italy.

Reekie, 22, edged out Muir over 800m on Sunday having already done so in setting a British best in February.

Both are coached by Andy Young and Reekie moving into Muir's Glasgow home has allowed them to train side-by-side.

"We knew we'd train really well together and motivate each other," European 1500m champion Muir said.

"It was quite natural because we are away on training camps a lot together anyway. That's why she moved in. I hope that means we can race well over these next couple of months."

The goal for the temporary housemates is next summer's Tokyo Olympics, which have been rescheduled from this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Muir, who finished seventh in the 1500m final at Rio 2016, came fifth at the World Championships in Doha in October after battling injury and illness in the build-up.

Asked if she could win a medal in Tokyo, the 27-year-old said: "I hope so. I was fifth with a really disrupted build-up to the World Championships last year, so all going well, if I am 100% going into the Olympics then I'd love to get on the podium - that's the target."

Reekie claimed 800m and 1500m gold at the European Under-23 Championships in 2019, then in February posted British indoor record times for both distances as well as the mile.

Having finished 0.02 seconds ahead of Muir as she won the 800m in Trieste on Sunday, both are scheduled to race in the Monaco Diamond League meeting on 14 August.

"I just thought I'm going to push on even more this year to make sure I'm even more prepared," said Reekie.

"I'll just use it as a bonus year to work as hard as I can until next year and I've made leaps and bound in training these past few months."