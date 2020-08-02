Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Gemma Reekie continued her rise to prominence by beating training partner Laura Muir for the second time this year over 800m in Italy.

The Scottish pair finished in the top two and were separated by just two-hundredths of a second in Trieste.

Reekie, 22, set a new outdoor personal best with a time of 1:59.52, to 27-year-old Muir's 1:59.54.

Back in February, Reekie took nearly a second off her compatriot's 800m best as she broke the British record.

And a week later the double European Under-23 gold medallist beat the indoor mile mark set by Muir, 27, who is a five-time European champion.