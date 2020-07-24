Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean celebrated another victory in Switzerland on Friday evening

Portaferry athlete Ciara Mageean became the first Irishwoman to go under two minutes for 800m as she triumphed at Friday's meeting in Bern.

In her first race of an interrupted summer, Mageean, 28, clocked 1:59.69 to take 0.89 seconds off the previous 2013 Irish record set by Rose-Anne Galligan.

Mageean's previous personal best was 2:00.79 set in 2016.

The Irishwoman finished over a second ahead of Norway's Hedda Hynne (2:00.72) with France's Renelle Lamote in third.

Mageean's previous personal best put her fourth on the Irish all-time list for the distance but she now also moves ahead of Sonia O'Sullivan (2:00.69) and 1984 Olympic finalist Caroline O'Shea (2:00.70).

"I am absolutely delighted," said Mageean on Twitter after her win which also improved her own Northern Ireland record.

"With the disappointment of everything this year, Olympics postponed and lockdown for months, my coach, my team-mates and I put our heads down and worked hard."

The twice European medallist has continued her training regime in Manchester during the months of lockdown.

The 28-year-old won 1,500m bronze at the 2016 European Championships and again three years later in the European Indoor Championships.

Mageean improved on her own Irish indoor 1,500m record in January and smashed her personal indoor best at 3,000m a month later.

Training and events were geared towards the Tokyo Games this summer but the Olympics have been pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The county Down woman will hope that her performance in Switzerland earns her places in upcoming meets such as the Diamond League in Monaco as the European summer circuit finally gets going.