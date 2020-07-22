Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Top runners like Haile Gebrselassie (left) have taken part in the Glasgow event

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of this year's Great Scottish Run, which was scheduled for Sunday, 4 October.

The event, which attracts international competitors as well as charity runners, has been held every year round the streets of Glasgow since 1991.

Last year's male and female half-marathons were won by Uganda's Timothy Toroitich and Kenya's Edith Chelimo.

Organisers said external-link there "no option" to stage the event any time in 2020.

Competitors can roll over their entry to next year's Great Scottish Run, provisionally scheduled for 3 October 2021, or receive a refund.

Many run to raise funds for charities and Great Scottish Run organisers point out that those organisations will be desperate for money "even more so at this time".

There are no plans for a virtual run, but free entries to the Official Virtual Great North Run half marathon open on 3 August.