Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Scullion was set to represent Ireland at the 2020 Olympics before the event was postponed

Belfast runner Stephen Scullion has announced his retirement just hours after returning to the track with a win at Down Royal Racecourse.

Scullion dominated the men's 10km elite race on Saturday before taking to Twitter external-link to signal his intention to retire.

"Today was my last race, I've decided to retire. For reasons I'll talk about in future," said the 31-year-old.

This is not the first time Scullion has retired from running, having done so before playing rugby for Belfast club CIYMS in 2016.

He returned in 2018 to begin his quest for Olympic qualification, which he achieved earlier this year in Houston.

However, the coronavirus-enforced postponement of the Tokyo Games means his place in Ireland's three-strong marathon line-up is not yet confirmed.

Earlier this month, Scullion spoke openly to BBC Sport NI about his difficulty in staying motivated.

"My psychology really struggles to stay motivated and focused," he said.

"Whereas other guys love training, I've always had to battle with it.

"Could I be doing something else? I'm know how talented I am at athletics but I'm also talented at other things in life and could go on and do brilliant things in other areas."