Stephen Scullion and Anne-Marie McGlynn win as athletics returns at Down Royal
Stephen Scullion dominated the men's 10km elite race as competitive athletics returned in Northern Ireland at Down Royal Racecourse.
Tokyo Olympic Games hopeful Scullion led from start to finish as he came home ahead of James Edgar and Conan McCaughey in a time of 29:13.
Anne-Marie McGlynn set a personal best time of 32:43 in the women's 10km.
Former Olympian Tommy Hughes, 59, won the men's half-marathon while Dawn Houston triumphed in the women's event.
Gareth Hill and Caitlyn Harvey won the men's and women's 5km events, the first races of the day, with respective times of 15;46 and 17:49.
Other similar events organised by Championchip Ireland will be held at Balmoral Park in Lisburn (1-2 August) and Glenarm Castle (8 August).
The emphasis will be on safety with the events taking place in closed locations free from cars, bicycles, walkers, dogs and others exercising.