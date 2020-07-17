Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ann-Marie McGlynn will join Stephen Scullion in the event at Down Royal Racecourse on Saturday when competitive athletics returns to Northern Ireland

All runners in the distance events - ranging from 5km to half marathon - will wear a chip which will mean a post-race tracing capability.

Stephen Scullion, Ann-Marie McGlynn and the evergreen Tommy Hughes are among the 400 competitors set to compete.

The event will start with the 5km races at 10:00 BST.

1992 Olympian Hughes will be in action in the half marathon which starts at 11:30 with Tokyo Games hopefuls Scullion and McGlynn competing in the elite 10km race at 14:00 which will be open to competitors who have run under 45 minutes for the distance.

The remainder of the 10km hopefuls will take to the startline at 14:45.

"We will know where they were at all times during the races," says event organiser Glenn Grant.

Stephen Scullion will be among the athletes competing at Down Royal

McGlynn looking forward to competitive return

Grant is hoping that the participation of Olympic Games qualifier Scullion will help bring in a number of competitors under the 30-minute mark in the 10km race.

McGlynn is also aiming to book a marathon spot in Japan although she is still chasing qualification.

The Strabane-based Offaly native says she is "really looking forward" to racing again after training well during lockdown.

"To toe the line at Down Royal will be really exciting," said the 40-year-old, who is effectively in her second running career after giving up the sport for six years.

"It will be a chance to test yourself against because you don't really know where your form is at when you are just training."

Other similar events organised by Championchip Ireland will be held at Balmoral Park in Lisburn (1-2 August) and Glenarm Castle (8 August).

The emphasis will be on safety with the events taking place in closed locations free from cars, bicycles, walkers, dogs and others exercising.