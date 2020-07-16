Deajah Stevens came seventh in the 200m final at the Rio Olympics

USA Olympic 200m finalist Deajah Stevens has been banned for the Tokyo Games in 2021 for missing anti-doping tests.

The 25-year-old has been banned for 18 months from 17 February to 16 August 2021, eight days after the rearranged Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to finish.

Stevens, seventh in the 2016 200m final, can appeal against the decision.

The Athletics Integrity Unit handed out the ban for missed tests in February, August and November 2019.

The ruling said that on the first occasion, the doping control officer could not reach the American's specified location because of restricted access at the given address in Oregon and attempts to reach her by phone were unsuccessful.

For the early-morning August 2019 test in West Hollywood, Stevens claims her phone had run out of battery overnight and she only saw the five missed calls when she woke up. Three knocks on her door over a 22-minute span went unanswered.

On the final missed test, Stevens said she was at her residence during the 60-minute window but had changed her phone number to avoid harassment by an unknown individual who had threatened her fiance's life.

According to the doping control officer, access to the building on the final visit was restricted as Stevens' name was not on the building directory, which the sprinter said she requested because of the claims of harassment.