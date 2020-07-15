Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Eilidh Doyle, right, was a 400m hurdles finalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Eilidh Doyle says the Tokyo Olympics being pushed back a year could be a "blessing in disguise" as she targets a place in the 400m hurdles.

The 33-year-old Scot had planned to only be part of Great Britain's 4x400m relay team this summer as she worked her way back to fitness after giving birth to son Campbell in January.

But the Games' postponement until July 2021 has prompted a "rethink".

"It was virtually impossible to be competitive over hurdles," said Doyle.

"Now that we've been postponed, it gives me a lot more time. Maybe I can come back and be a part of the 400m hurdles, which is the event I love.

"It's about being able to take all the positives from what has been a pretty horrendous time for a lot of people."

Doyle is bidding to become just the third Scottish female track and field athlete to compete at three Olympics, having won 4x400m relay silver at Rio 2016, where she also reached the 400m hurdles final.

"I got into a good swing of things not long after I had Campbell," she told BBC Scotland's Fair Play: Women in Sport podcast.

"The recovery after birth went better than we expected. I got into a good routine of training properly - and then lockdown happened, so we had to readjust.

"I'm fortunate because my husband is my coach as well as being a soft tissue therapist, so we have managed it all well."

You can hear the full interview on Fair Play: The Women in Sport Show podcast, which is released on Thursday