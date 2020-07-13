Chicago Marathon cancelled because of coronavirus concerns
October's Chicago Marathon has been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns, organisers said on Monday.
The announcement comes after the United States' other major marathons, in Boston and New York, were also called off because of the pandemic.
"My hope was to see everyone on the start line on 11 October," said race director Carey Pinkowski.
"Our highest priority has always been the safety of our participants and our volunteers."