Jake Wightman will also take part in Manchester

Scots Eilish McColgan and Jake Wightman have confirmed they will compete at this year's British Athletics Championships in Manchester.

World 5,000m finalist McColgan, 29, and Commonwealth bronze medallist Wightman, 26, are among 12 athletes to be announced so far.

The event will take place behind closed doors on 4-5 September at the Manchester Regional Arena.

What was an Olympic trials weekend will now be strictly for British titles.

Colgan is a three-time British gold medallist outdoors, while Wightman, who came fifth in the men's 1500m at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, is seeking his first national title after two silvers and a bronze since 2016.

There will be live coverage of the Championships across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Sport online.