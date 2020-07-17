Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jake Wightman, right, was a European bronze medallist in Berlin in 2018

Scotland's Jake Wightman aims to banish the disappointment of missing Rio 2016 by making his Olympics debut in Tokyo - and marking it with a medal.

The middle-distance runner's wait to qualify continues with the British Championships, rescheduled from June to September, no longer Olympic trials.

But with the Tokyo Games delayed until summer 2021, Wightman, 26, will use the extra 12 months to "get stronger".

"Not making Rio is a big motivator for me to make the Tokyo team," he said.

"I want to step up and go for a medal. Another year doesn't mean I'm going to be any worse - if anything I hope it means I'll be better.

"It's a year to experiment and try see how fast you can go."

Wightman, who won Commonwealth and European bronze over 1,500m two years ago, had a strong start to 2020 when he set a new British indoor 1,000m record of two minutes 17.51 seconds.

He is now preparing to return to competitive action behind closed doors at the British Championships in Manchester.

"It is going to be different having no crowd at all," Wightman added. "It will feel a lot more like a time trial where you're doing it in a training situation rather than a race.

"Football has definitely changed. It doesn't feel as alive without a big crowd, and I think that will be the same for athletics."