Last updated on .From the section Olympics

GB's Hannah Cockcroft (left) and Kare Adenegan at Beijing 2016

British Olympic and Paralympic sports governing bodies have been given assurances over their financial future.

Associations affected by coronavirus will be able to access an emergency fund administered by UK Sport.

The government has also offered assurances that funding will be in place to help athletes prepare for the rescheduled Tokyo Games next summer.

The continuity fund is understood to be worth £5m and UK Sport described it as "hugely important".

The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), has also given assurances over its funding programme for 2021-22.

UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday said news of the financial support "allows national governing bodies to commit to their revised plans for the Games next summer".

She added: "We will be able to provide additional investment to support those organisations in greatest need and help enable continued operation during these challenging times. The fund opened today, and we hope to be in a position to make awards shortly."

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "I know our athletes had worked so hard to be in peak condition this month, so I'm very pleased to provide assurance to UK Sport and give athletes the opportunity to compete, realise their medal potential and shine when the Tokyo Games take place in 2021."