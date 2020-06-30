Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Stephen Maguire is in his second spell as Scottish Athletics' director of performance and coaching

Scottish athletes must "embrace" the challenge of three major championships across five weeks in 2022, says coaching director Stephen Maguire.

The World Championships in Oregon have been pushed back a year to accommodate the rescheduled 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and European Championships in Munich are also part of the 2022 'Grand Slam'.

"Don't be afraid of the challenge," said Maguire, head of performance and coaching with Scottish Athletics.

"Embrace it. Careful planning, recovery, and the ability to keep the mind fresh will be key to success."

Maguire, who also helms the GB sprint and relay squads, is two years into his second stint with Scottish Athletics, having helped 15 Scots qualify for the 2016 Olympics in Rio - the biggest representation in more than a century - first time around.

He turned down an offer to become UK Athletics' performance director last year, and is now reportedly favourite external-link for the same governing body's head coach role.

But Maguire outlined his hopes for the next couple of years in his current post.

"We have huge talent in Scotland - among both athletes and coaches," the 56-year-old Northern Irishman added.

"I guess my goal is that if I can play even a tiny part in people realising their potential, then Scotland as a nation will continue to be proud of their athletes."