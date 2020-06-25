Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith won the 100m at the 2019 British Championships

The British Athletics Championships have been rescheduled for 4-5 September and will be behind closed doors.

The event in Manchester, which normally acts as trials for the Olympics, was meant to be held on 20-21 June and had already been rescheduled once.

"We are delighted to be able to offer our athletes an opportunity to compete," UK Athletics chief executive Joanna Coates said.

There will be live coverage of the Championships on the BBC.

It will be shown on BBC Two at 18:30 BST on Friday 4 September and on BBC One at 13:15 BST on Saturday 5 September.

Amid concerns that the return of men's sport has been prioritised over women's sport, Coates said she was "grateful" that both male and female athletes would be returning to competition.

In football, the Women's Super League season was curtailed while the men's Premier League continues and in rugby the Premiership is set to return in mid-August while the women's Premier 15s season was declared null and void.

"For those sports where men and women compete in separate structures, I urge those organisations to ensure efforts getting women's sports back up and running are championed with the same passion and sense of urgency," Coates added.

British trials for the Olympic Games, postponed until next year, will take place on 26-27 June 2021.

The Diamond League Grand Prix meeting in Gateshead will no longer take place on 16 August. British Athletics identified 12 September as a possible alternative and confirmed the event would take place behind closed doors.