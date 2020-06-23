Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Luke Traynor has 11 months remaining on his ban from sport

Scottish athlete Luke Traynor has been suspended from all sport for two years for cocaine use.

The long-distance runner failed a drugs test by UK Anti-Doping after the stimulant was found in his urine at the Vitality London 10K race in May 2019.

Traynor, 26, explained that the cocaine trace related to out-of-competition use and was unrelated to sport performance.

UKAD accepted this and set his period of ineligibility to run from 27 May 2019 until midnight on 26 May 2021.

Pat Myhill, UKAD director of operations said: "We are urging athletes to consider the significant risk that goes hand in hand with using cocaine.

"Athletes should be aware that cocaine, used out-of-competition, often stays in the system.

"If an athlete takes cocaine out-of-competition and then tests positive in-competition, they will be committing an ADRV (Anti-Doping Rule Violation) and may be subject to a ban from sport."

Traynor represented Great Britain at the World Cross-Country Championships in 2019 and the World Half Marathon Championships in 2018.

He has also represented Great Britain in the European Cross-Country Championships at U20 and U23 levels.

In a tweet last July, Traynor wrote external-link that he took "full responsibility" for his actions.

"I have made an incredibly stupid and uncharacteristic mistake and for that I am deeply sorry," he wrote on Twitter.

"This happened as a one-off and in a purely social situation with a drug I should never have taken."