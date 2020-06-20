Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Svein Arne Hansen was first elected president in 2015

European Athletics president Svein Arne Hansen has died at the age of 74.

Norwegian Hansen, first elected president in 2015, died in Oslo on Saturday after failing to recover from a stroke he suffered in March.

Interim president Dobromir Karamarinov said Hansen was a "great leader, a visionary and a charismatic personality within the athletics family".

He added: "Above all he was a friend of the athletes. We have lost a great man."