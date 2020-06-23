Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Watch: Reekie smashes British indoor 800m record

Laura Muir says she was coach Andy Young's "guinea pig" in developing a training programme that has allowed compatriot Jemma Reekie to flourish.

Five-time European champion Muir has worked with Young for nine years, while 22-year-old fellow Scot Reekie joined their elite training group in 2015.

Reekie - who credits Muir as a "mentor" - broke British indoor records over 800m, 1500m and mile in February.

"It's nice to think Andy and I started something significant," said Muir, 27.

"Looking back, I was sort of the guinea pig for Jemma. Andy and I, in the early years, tried different things and looked to see what would work and what wouldn't.

"Now we know what works - so there is a template there for Jemma, and others, to follow."

Speaking to Scottish Athletics, Muir added: "Jemma can look at the bigger picture of the programme and say, 'If I look at where Laura was at a certain stage [or age] and where she is now, then I can keep following the plan'.

"She is probably faster than I was at her age and stage.

"It is all about having trust in Andy and in the training."

Muir, who is targeting a first Olympic medal at the rescheduled Tokyo Games in summer 2021, is convinced the Glasgow-based training group will continue to produce Scottish athletes capable of competing at the highest level.

"We now have a situation where we've a couple of younger ones in the group who are taking down age group records that were set by Jemma and myself," she added.

"There's no doubt in my mind that over the next few years we will have more athletes join the group and they will have success."