Steph Twell is among the Scots hoping to compete in the Tokyo Olympics marathon

Next April's London Marathon will be Scottish Olympic hopefuls' only chance to earn places in the event in Tokyo.

British Athletics have said October's staging of the race - postponed in April - will not count in selection.

Callum Hawkins has been pre-selected but brother Derek will fight for the two remaining places for British men, along with fellow Scot Robbie Simpson.

Steph Twell, Steph Davis and Sarah Inglis will all be in contention for the three women's sports next summer.

Twell is the Scottish female marathon record holder after posting a time of 2:26.40 last year in Frankfurt.